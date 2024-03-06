Wednesday, March 6, 2024
BSAC Introduces New Underwater Surveyor Course

By John Liang
By John Liang

BSAC Underwater Surveyor course (Image credit: Simon Rogerson)
BSAC Underwater Surveyor course (Image credit: Simon Rogerson)

The British Sub-Aqua Club has partnered with UK conservation charity Seawilding to introduce the Underwater Surveyor course, designed to make surveying fun and accessible.

The new course teaches the skills to use a variety of survey techniques while snorkeling or scuba diving, and empowers participants to play a valuable part in ocean science and conservation.

The Underwater Surveyor course comprises an eLearning module as well as practical in-the-water training, where students learn how to undertake their own marine surveys.

To enroll in the course and complete the practical training, all students must hold a minimum of BSAC Ocean Diver or Snorkel Diver qualifications (or equivalent) and be current BSAC members.

BSAC Underwater Surveyor course (Image credit: (c) Andy Hunt)
BSAC Underwater Surveyor course (Image credit: (c) Andy Hunt)

There are two in-water sessions, with two surveys required. Survey dives will be conducted within the qualification and experience limits of the divers or snorkelers.

On completion of both the Underwater Surveyor eLearning theory and practical elements of the course, students will gain the BSAC Underwater Surveyor Skill Development Course (SDC) qualification, and can request a qualification card (QCard) recognizing their achievement.

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said:

“The fantastic new Underwater Surveyor course is set to open up amazing new experiences for divers and snorkellers. As the ‘eyes under the sea’ our members will be given the skills, confidence and sense of purpose to make a positive contribution to marine conservation. We know members are keen to get involved in Operation Oyster or the Great Seagrass Survey, and Underwater Surveyor promises to make ocean science fun and accessible to all.”

Underwater Surveyor is available to purchase now through the BSAC website. The course costs £45 for members and £55 for non-members.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

