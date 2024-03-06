BSAC Introduces New Underwater Surveyor Course

The British Sub-Aqua Club has partnered with UK conservation charity Seawilding to introduce the Underwater Surveyor course, designed to make surveying fun and accessible.

The new course teaches the skills to use a variety of survey techniques while snorkeling or scuba diving, and empowers participants to play a valuable part in ocean science and conservation.

The Underwater Surveyor course comprises an eLearning module as well as practical in-the-water training, where students learn how to undertake their own marine surveys.

To enroll in the course and complete the practical training, all students must hold a minimum of BSAC Ocean Diver or Snorkel Diver qualifications (or equivalent) and be current BSAC members.

There are two in-water sessions, with two surveys required. Survey dives will be conducted within the qualification and experience limits of the divers or snorkelers.

On completion of both the Underwater Surveyor eLearning theory and practical elements of the course, students will gain the BSAC Underwater Surveyor Skill Development Course (SDC) qualification, and can request a qualification card (QCard) recognizing their achievement.

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said:

“The fantastic new Underwater Surveyor course is set to open up amazing new experiences for divers and snorkellers. As the ‘eyes under the sea’ our members will be given the skills, confidence and sense of purpose to make a positive contribution to marine conservation. We know members are keen to get involved in Operation Oyster or the Great Seagrass Survey, and Underwater Surveyor promises to make ocean science fun and accessible to all.”

Underwater Surveyor is available to purchase now through the BSAC website. The course costs £45 for members and £55 for non-members.