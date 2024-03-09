BSAC Launches Divesoft Liberty Rebreather Course

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) announced it is expanding its technical diving curriculum with the launch of the BSAC Divesoft Liberty CCR course.

The new MOD1 course is an entry-level course and provides the following qualifications:

An in-depth grounding in rebreather diving.

Certified to use the rebreather up to a maximum depth of 45m/147ft.

Decompression Planning and Trimix gas planning.

To be able to take the course, students must hold an accelerated decompression certification or Advanced Nitrox.

Commenting on the new course, BSAC Technical Liberty Instructor Nick Jewson stated:

“The introduction of the Liberty CCR MOD 1 course demonstrates that BSAC continues to evolve its technical dive offering for members. We plan to have a minimum of four BSAC Liberty instructors in place early in the 2024 season, and with potential students waiting to do the course we can’t wait to see BSAC-qualified Liberty divers using this impressive rebreather in exciting expeditions very soon.”