BSAC Releases Annual Incident Report

The British Sub-Aqua Club has announced the publication of its annual diving incident report.

The latest 2023 report highlights the 242 incidents that occurred across the UK, including nine fatalities. The report aims to serve as a learning tool aimed at improving diver safety in the UK and beyond.

The report also covers some incidents that occurred overseas, bringing the total to 355 incidents. One aspect of the report worth highlighting is that September 2023 saw the most incidents. This was attributed to the month being the warmest on record since 1984, which led to an increase in diving activities.

The report draws several conclusions, including:

“The number of incidents in the UK reported since 2014 has remained remarkably static apart from the year of the pandemic when limitations on diving activity impacted the number of incidents recorded. In contrast to previous incident reports, this year we have chosen to show the level of reporting from overseas and the UK separately in the histogram. This demonstrates that apparent increases in reporting of incidents in 2019 and 2023 are largely due to more reports from overseas diving.”

You can find the annual incident report here.