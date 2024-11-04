Monday, November 4, 2024
BSAC Releases Annual Incident Report

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

BSAC incident report
BSAC incident report

The British Sub-Aqua Club has announced the publication of its annual diving incident report.

The latest 2023 report highlights the 242 incidents that occurred across the UK, including nine fatalities. The report aims to serve as a learning tool aimed at improving diver safety in the UK and beyond.

The report also covers some incidents that occurred overseas, bringing the total to 355 incidents. One aspect of the report worth highlighting is that September 2023 saw the most incidents. This was attributed to the month being the warmest on record since 1984, which led to an increase in diving activities. 

The report draws several conclusions, including:

“The number of incidents in the UK reported since 2014 has remained remarkably static apart from the year of the pandemic when limitations on diving activity impacted the number of incidents recorded.  In contrast to previous incident reports, this year we have chosen to show the level of reporting from overseas and the UK separately in the histogram. This demonstrates that apparent increases in reporting of incidents in 2019 and 2023 are largely due to more reports from overseas diving.”

You can find the annual incident report here.

 

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

