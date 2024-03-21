Thursday, March 21, 2024
Canyon Of Caprera Named Mission Blue’s Latest Hope Spot

John Liang
By John Liang

Canyon Of Caprera Named Mission Blue's Latest Hope Spot
Mission Blue announced this week that the Canyon of Caprera located off the Italian coast has been designated as the organization’s latest Hope Spot.

Just 15-30 nautical miles/93km offshore northeast of Sardinia, these waters plunge to depths of over 1,000 meters/3,281 feet, according to Mission Blue. The region is a vital habitat for numerous marine mammals, including Cuvier’s beaked whale, Risso’s dolphin and the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal.

The Canyon of Caprera has been identified as a Hope Spot to help elevate its protection to an Important Marine Mammal Area (IMMA) and subsequent designation of a Marine Protected Area (MPA).

Leading the charge as its Hope Spot Champions are One Ocean Foundation Secretary General Jan Pachner and Scientific Project Coordinator Ginevra Boldrocchi.

Mission Blue Founder Dr. Sylvia Earle says:

“Congratulations to One Ocean Foundation and its partners for their great research efforts since 2019 that have contributed to increasing the current knowledge on the presence of marine biodiversity in the Canyon of Caprera. Thanks to their steady monitoring activities, One Ocean Foundation has implemented the current level of protection contributing to the conservation of keystone species in the Mediterranean Sea.”

For more info about the Canyon of Caprera, check out the video below or go to missionblue.org.

Dr. Sylvia Earle Introduces the Canyon of Caprera Hope Spot

SourceMission Blue
