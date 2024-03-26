Schmidt Ocean Institute seeks artist-at-sea program manager

The Schmidt Ocean Institute has announced it is seeking an Artist-at-Sea Program Manager.

In this role, the successful candidate will help identify talented artists, manage art residencies aboard the research vessel Falkor (too), and curate gallery shows and exhibits worldwide. They’ll also oversee the growing SOI art collection, including inventory, care and shipping logistics.

“We are looking for someone with at least five years of curatorial, management, or archival experience in the arts or a related field, with a proven track record in the art sector. If you are passionate about art and have the skills to excel in this role, we encourage you to apply. Additionally, please share this opportunity with anyone you believe would be a great fit.”

The position will be based in SOI’s Woodinville, Washington office, located approximately 20 miles (32km) from downtown Seattle, with some travel required.

For more info, check out the full job description.