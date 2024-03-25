2024 ‘Reefs Go Live’ Episode Dates Announced

The broadcast dates for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s Reefs Go Live episodes have been announced.

The program features live broadcast episodes from around the world and provides education to children worldwide.

The first episode aired on March 22, 2024, at 10 am Cayman Time (UTC-5h). It is titled “Our Physical Ocean,” and laid the groundwork by covering the fundamentals of oceanography, which are the basis of life in our oceans.

Additional episodes scheduled for broadcast include:

April 12, 2024, Researching on the Reef.

May 8, 2024, Reproduction on the Reef

June 7, 2024, Corals in a Changing Climate: A Dive into the Future of Coral Reefs.

Commenting on the program, CCMI General Manager Kate Holden stated:

“The Reefs Go Live program is an extraordinary and engaging learning tool for students all around the world. We bring the stunning reefs of Little Cayman directly to students in their class. Global stresses are affecting our reefs, even though they have proven resilient over 25 years of monitoring. So it is even more important that ocean health is taught and taught well, to as many young people as possible.”

You can find out more here.