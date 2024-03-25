Dive Point Red Sea To Shut After 30 Years

Sadly, Dive Point Red Sea has announced that it will close its doors after 30 years of operation in the Red Sea.

The operation, which has been run by Mathias and Regina since its inception, will cease operations in June 2024.

The news was announced in a Facebook post and marks a true end to a Red Sea diving era. In the post, Mathias and Regina thanked the business’s regulars and staff and all who helped create stunning memories for them over the last 30 years.

While Dive Point is closing, the center and equipment will soon be returned to new ownership, according to the post.

