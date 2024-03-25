Monday, March 25, 2024
Scuba Diving

Dive Point Red Sea To Shut After 30 Years

By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba diving in the Red Sea, Egypt

Sadly, Dive Point Red Sea has announced that it will close its doors after 30 years of operation in the Red Sea.

The operation, which has been run by Mathias and Regina since its inception, will cease operations in June 2024.

The news was announced in a Facebook post and marks a true end to a Red Sea diving era. In the post, Mathias and Regina thanked the business’s regulars and staff and all who helped create stunning memories for them over the last 30 years.

While Dive Point is closing, the center and equipment will soon be returned to new ownership, according to the post.

You find the Dive Point Red Sea Facebook post here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

