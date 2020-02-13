As the freediving world mourns the loss of AIDA International President – Carla Sue Hanson – tributes have been paid to this giant hearted leader.

AIDA International led with an official tribute to their late president.

Vertical Blue, the organization run by William Trubridge, posted their tribute to “amazing, beautiful and generous soul”

William Trubridge also posted about his dear friend.

Professional Mermaid, Linden Wolbert, took a moment to remember “sweet Carlita”

Spanish World Champion Aleix Segura posted a picture of Carla from the 2018 Belgrade World Championships.

Danish World Champion Stig Severinsen, who often stayed with Carla and family, talked about his “Reserve Mom”

SSI Regional Director of Freediving, Nick Fazah, talks about how Carla was there for the start of his Freediving journey – something echoed by many freedivers.

And World Champion Italian Freediver, Alessia Zecchini, paid her respect.

Remembering Carla-Sue Hanson – AIDA President