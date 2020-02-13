Remember when JBL Spearguns unveiled its new, collapsible dive shower at last year’s DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida? Well, the “Water Buddha” is now available for purchase.

Great for the post-dive shower — or even cleaning off the fish you speared — the 2.5-gallon/10-liter capacity “Water Buddha” pressurizes with a few simple pumps, so there’s no need for hanging, gravity assist, or batteries. It sports a thumb-activated nozzle and seven-foot coiled hose. Its industrial purge valve makes over inflating impossible (up to 9 psi), and the black 600 denier ballistic nylon absorbs sunlight, providing solar heat.

The molded, freestanding base helps the “Water Buddha” be more collapsible, with everything fitting in a small travel case.

Retailing for US$88 (~80 Euros), you can get more information or order the Water Buddha at the JBL Spearguns website.