Cayman Reef Divers To Offer Expanded Services In 2024

Cayman Dive Resorts is promising that it will be offering an enhanced package to its guests in 2024.

The change will be at Reef Divers with its expanded team. While not all the changes have been announced, some so far include:

Improved in water ratios of guides to guests.

More dive coaching.

An improved valet diving service.

Enhanced instruction availability.

Commenting on the new services, Jason Belport, the executive vice president of Clearly Cayman, stated:

“Our paramount objective at Reef Divers is to provide our guests with a Safe, Enjoyable, and Exciting dive vacation. Diver safety is our unwavering priority, and we firmly believe that the addition of new dive team members will not only bolster our impeccable safety record but also grant our guests a more personalized and thrilling dive adventure.”

To find out more about the incoming changes, you can visit Clearly Cayman at Booth 1721 at the 2023 DEMA Show.