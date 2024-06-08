Celebrate The Hooker Wreck Site With Buddy Dive Resort’s ‘Hilma Hooker Week’

To celebrate 40 years of diving and exploring the Hilma Hooker wreck site, Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire announced that Hilma Hooker Week will take place later this year.

Divers who want to explore this magnificent wreck are invited to take part in the week from September 7-14, 2024.

The Hilma Hooker is the most well-known wreck in the water of Bonaire. The Dutch-built ship sank in 30m/120ft of water and remains in excellent shape for a wreck. The ship showed up in Bonaire in 1984, laden with a cargo of drugs. The ship was sinking, and unsurprisingly, no one came forward to claim the drug-laden ship. As a result, the already sinking ship was sunk, creating a stunning new dive site. During Hilma Hooker Week, divers can take part in a host of activities, including:

Wreck diving specialty courses.

Penetrating the wreck on guided dives.

Try diving with doubles.

Night wreck dives.

Complimentary presentations about wreck and wreck diving at Blennies bar and restaurant.

You can find out more information here.