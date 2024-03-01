Friday, March 1, 2024
Check Out Aqualung’s New REVEAL ULTRAFIT Dive Mask

John Liang
By John Liang

Aqualung's new REVEAL ULTRAFIT Dive Mask

The folks at Aqualung recently unveiled the company’s newest dive mask, the REVEAL ULTRAFIT.

Retailing for US$129/~€119, the new mask is available in three sizes and features interchangeable lenses via a snap-in frame and a special included tool.

Other features include:

  • Universal Advanced Silicone Skirt: Wrap-around geometrical shape made of crystal-clear, soft silicone provides the perfect fit for the widest variety of face shapes and sizes.
  • Advanced Fit Technology: Creates varying textures within the silicone so it can better conform to any face shape to improve sealing and comfort.
  • Quick-Release Buckles: One-touch adjustment system with buckles attached directly to the silicone skirt for added stability of the mask on the face.
  • Pressure Reduction Zone: Each mask is reinforced for stability and pressure points are reduced to maximize comfort and eliminate leaks.

The REVEAL ULTRAFIT is available in Black/Red, Yellow/White, Orange/White, White/Black and Blue/White.

For more info, go to us.aqualung.com or check out the video below.

REVEAL UltraFit| Features| Aqualung Dive Mask

