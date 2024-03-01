Check Out Aqualung’s New REVEAL ULTRAFIT Dive Mask

The folks at Aqualung recently unveiled the company’s newest dive mask, the REVEAL ULTRAFIT.
Retailing for US$129/~€119, the new mask is available in three sizes and features interchangeable lenses via a snap-in frame and a special included tool.
Other features include:
- Universal Advanced Silicone Skirt: Wrap-around geometrical shape made of crystal-clear, soft silicone provides the perfect fit for the widest variety of face shapes and sizes.
- Advanced Fit Technology: Creates varying textures within the silicone so it can better conform to any face shape to improve sealing and comfort.
- Quick-Release Buckles: One-touch adjustment system with buckles attached directly to the silicone skirt for added stability of the mask on the face.
- Pressure Reduction Zone: Each mask is reinforced for stability and pressure points are reduced to maximize comfort and eliminate leaks.
The REVEAL ULTRAFIT is available in Black/Red, Yellow/White, Orange/White, White/Black and Blue/White.
For more info, go to us.aqualung.com or check out the video below.