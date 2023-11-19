Check Out SCUBAPRO’s New Rapid-Response BC

Sunday, November 19, 2023
SCUBAPRO Rapid System BC at DEMA Show 2023
At this week’s DEMA Show in New Orleans, SCUBAPRO showcased its new Rapid System (SRS) quick-response, vest-style buoyancy compensator.

The BC features a MOLLE system to attach a variety of accessories. It’s ideal for rescue teams, public safety divers or commercial divers who need to act quickly.

The base model includes the air cell, tank (shipped separately), regulator and gauges in a soft case bag.

Other accessories, such as knives, lights and helmet will be sold separately.

The price is TBD and the unit will be available next spring.

For more info, go to SCUBAPRO’s website.

Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

