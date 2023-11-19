Check Out SCUBAPRO’s New Rapid-Response BC

At this week’s DEMA Show in New Orleans, SCUBAPRO showcased its new Rapid System (SRS) quick-response, vest-style buoyancy compensator.

The BC features a MOLLE system to attach a variety of accessories. It’s ideal for rescue teams, public safety divers or commercial divers who need to act quickly.

The base model includes the air cell, tank (shipped separately), regulator and gauges in a soft case bag.

Other accessories, such as knives, lights and helmet will be sold separately.

The price is TBD and the unit will be available next spring.

For more info, go to SCUBAPRO’s website.