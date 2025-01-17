Friday, January 17, 2025
Check Out The DG Drysuit Series From DYNAMICNORD

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

DG Series Drysuits From DYNAMICNORD
DG Series Drysuits From DYNAMICNORD

DYNAMICNORD recently announced the introduction of its new DG series of drysuits.

The new robust suits are made from a trilaminate material offering unparalleled freedom of movement, and are at home in the most demanding of environments. Features of the new DG drysuits include:

  • Made from robust 350 g/m² Ripstop trilaminate.
  • A smart cut allows maximum freedom of movement and flexibility.
  • Front entry TiZip zipper, with an overlap for additional protection.
  • Conical latex cuffs are perfect with either dry or wet gloves.
  • 3mm neoprene neck cuff, and 5 mm neoprene hood.
  • 3mm neoprene boots with ankle straps, fin strap stoppers.
  • Two leg pockets with internal bungees.

The DG series of suits is available in blue and black for men and black and red for women. The suits are available in the following sizes:

  • Men: XS, S, M, ML, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
  • Women: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

You can find out more information here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

