Check Out The DG Drysuit Series From DYNAMICNORD

DYNAMICNORD recently announced the introduction of its new DG series of drysuits.

The new robust suits are made from a trilaminate material offering unparalleled freedom of movement, and are at home in the most demanding of environments. Features of the new DG drysuits include:

Made from robust 350 g/m² Ripstop trilaminate.

A smart cut allows maximum freedom of movement and flexibility.

Front entry TiZip zipper, with an overlap for additional protection.

Conical latex cuffs are perfect with either dry or wet gloves.

3mm neoprene neck cuff, and 5 mm neoprene hood.

3mm neoprene boots with ankle straps, fin strap stoppers.

Two leg pockets with internal bungees.

The DG series of suits is available in blue and black for men and black and red for women. The suits are available in the following sizes:

Men: XS, S, M, ML, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Women: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

You can find out more information here.