Check Out This New Documentary On Deep Sea Mining

The Ocean Foundation recently released a new documentary about the dangers of deep seabed mining.

“Defend The Deep” focuses on efforts by commercial industry attempting to mine mineral deposits from the seafloor and the potential destruction of a “thriving and interconnected ecosystem that hosts a staggering array of biodiversity.”

The film was developed by Ocean Foundation Senior Fellow Richard Charter, and produced by Ecodeo, a video production company that connects audiences to climate solutions.

Check out the documentary below.