Check Out This New Documentary On Deep Sea Mining

John Liang
By John Liang

'Defend The Deep' documentary
The Ocean Foundation recently released a new documentary about the dangers of deep seabed mining.

“Defend The Deep” focuses on efforts by commercial industry attempting to mine mineral deposits from the seafloor and the potential destruction of a “thriving and interconnected ecosystem that hosts a staggering array of biodiversity.”

The film was developed by Ocean Foundation Senior Fellow Richard Charter, and produced by Ecodeo, a video production company that connects audiences to climate solutions.

Check out the documentary below.

Defend The Deep

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

