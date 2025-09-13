Saturday, September 13, 2025
CMAS Depth World Championships Day 3: Matt Malina Takes Gold In FIM, Alexey Molchanov Sees Red

By John Liang

CMAS Depth World Championships Day 3 Men's FIM (Image via Molchanovs Facebook)

Day 3 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece saw Poland’s Matt Malina take home the men’s gold in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline.

Malina successfully dove to 118m/387ft to earn the white card, while Greece’s Emmanouil Giankos and Oman’s Omar Al Ghailani both nabbed silver with their 113m/371ft dives.

Russia’s Alexander Kusakin earned a CMAS World Record in Para Freediving with his 63m/207ft dive.

Sweden’s Kim Dahlgren and Switzerland’s Christian Brauchli each set national records with their 91m/299ft and 81m/266ft dives, respectively.

France’s three Masters M3 divers, Sauveur Lococo, Christophe Dromard and Francois Lusignan brought home the gold, silver and bronze medals with dives to 72m/236ft, 70m/230ft and 45m/148ft, respectively.

Red Cards

Not everyone emerged from the water with white cards, however.

Russia’s Alexey Molchanov successfully dove to 128m/420ft but performed an incorrect surface protocol, showing the OK sign to the safety team and not directly to the judges, earning a red card.

According to a post on the Molchanovs Facebook page:

“The dive was not easy for Alexey, according to his comment in the broadcast chat, because of the high side of the boat; the dive line moved up and down significantly during the dive, which disrupted his rhythm on the way up. Apparently, due to this, his dive time increased to a colossal 5 minutes and 7 seconds! After the dive, Alexey was not focused enough at the surface and showed the OK sign to the safety team, with his back to the judges and the boat. Unfortunately, this resulted in a red card.”

Additionally, the USA’s Nicholas Carleton dove to 92m/302ft but suffered a blackout on his way back up. The safety team was able to bring him up to the surface and he was put into a boat that went to the shore, resulting in a 20-minute delay. Greece’s Alexandros Koukos dove to 91m/299ft but blacked out after he surfaced, earning a red card.

Check out the full Day 3 results below.

CMAS Day 3 Men's FIM Results

