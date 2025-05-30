Friday, May 30, 2025
Colombia To Host First-Ever CMAS Panamerican Underwater Rugby Championship

John Liang
By John Liang

The first-ever CMAS Panamerican Underwater Rugby Championship is coming this August, hosted in the vibrant city of Ibagué, Colombia.

This landmark event marks a major milestone in the sport’s development across the Americas.

The event will feature open categories for both Men’s and Women’s divisions – the minimum age category of 15 years old, with no upper age limit.

Colombian National Federation of Underwater Activities President William Peña said:

“Join us in Ibagué, Colombia, from August 15 to August 20, 2025, at the renowned Complejo Acuático – Parque Deportivo Ibagué. We eagerly anticipate your participation in this celebration of athleticism and camaraderie, as we come together to advance the sport of underwater rugby in the Americas.”

The championship is open to national teams from countries across the Americas. Participants must be affiliated with their respective national underwater rugby federations and comply with CMAS regulations.

The Complejo Acuático at Parque Deportivo Ibagué is a state-of-the-art aquatic center designed to host national and international competitions. Inaugurated in September 2024, this facility has quickly become a central hub for aquatic sports in Colombia.

Fans will be able to follow the competition on the CMAS website.

To register your team, go to cmas.org.

