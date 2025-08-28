Colombian Freediver Cristian Castaño Villa Dead At Age 40

Colombian national freediving record holder Cristian Castaño Villa has died at the age of 40, according to news reports. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Castaño Villa set 28 Colombian national records, including 85 and 87 meters (279 and 285 feet) with bifins and 90 meters (295 feet) with a monofin. He also survived a shark attack in July 2023.

In an Instagram post, CetmaComposites said:

“Today is a very sad day for the freediving community and for CetmaComposites: our friend and Colombian ambassador @cristiancastonov leaves us in the deepest sorrow. We will always remember you smiling and kind. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”

In a Facebook post, AIDA also mourned his loss:

“AIDA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colombian freediver Cristian Castaño Villa.

“Cristian began freediving in 2014 and went on to set multiple national records across all depth disciplines, proudly representing Colombia at international competitions, including two AIDA World Championships.

“As an instructor and organizer, he certified and coached hundreds of freedivers and helped grow the community in his home country, organizing AIDA events in Colombia since 2021.

Beyond his results, Cristian was recognized for his courage, resilience and respect for the ocean. After surviving a shark encounter in 2023, he became a voice for marine conservation, reminding others that human practices, not animals, are to blame for disrupted ecosystems.

“Cristian once wrote: ‘Life has given me the opportunity to travel the world doing and working on what I love. Freediving has led me to overcome challenges, obstacles, and fears that may seem impossible to many.’

“We remember Cristian for his achievements, his passion, and the inspiration he gave to so many around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, students, and the freediving community in Colombia and beyond.”