Coming Soon: A New Book On The Top 50 UK Dive Sites

Will Appleyard’s new book “Wild and Temperate Seas 50 Favourite UK Dives” is on its way to the printers and is scheduled for release on November 25th, 2020.

The new book covers 50 sites across 15 locations around the United Kingdom. Stretching from the northern islands of Scotland to the south coast of the UK, the book covers almost every aspect of UK diving from wrecks and lochs to reefs and caves; there is something in it for everyone.

The book is not just the work of one man; Appleyard has collaborated with some of the most well-known divers in the UK to garner their insight about their favorite dive locations. Collaborators on the project include:

Alex Gibson.

Dan Bolt.

Elaine Whiteford.

Jason Brown.

Jake Davies.

Kirsty Andrews.

Stuart Philpott.

The book is now available to pre-order at Divedup.com, Amazon, online, and from retailers.

The new book will retail for £17.95/~$ 23.00 /~€19.50.