Constant Weight No Fins Performances Continue at 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship

This year’s 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship is now underway in the picturesque waters of Corsica, France. The spotlight is on the men’s Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) competition, a challenging discipline that pushes athletes to their limits.

RELATED: The 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France

Day 2 Recap

On the second day, male athletes competed in Constant Weight No-Fins (CNF). In CNF, the diver wears a wetsuit and a small amount of weight without needing any type of fin. The diver uses only muscle strength to propel them downwards and back up again, which is generally regarded as the most challenging and pure discipline from a sporting perspective.

RELATED: Freediving Disciplines Explained

Venue and Conditions

The competition is held approximately one mile offshore from Ajaccio, where water temperatures vary from 27°C at the surface to 16°C below 60 meters. These conditions add a layer of challenge to the already grueling CNF discipline.

Record Holders and Competitors

William Trubridge of New Zealand holds the world record for Constant Weight No Fins, having made a record-breaking 102m dive on July 21, 2016. This year, the event has attracted 43 male athletes, including last year’s podium finishers Petar Klovar, Vitomir Marici?, Alexey Molchanov, Abdelatif Alouach, and emerging talents from 21 countries.

Highlights and Podiums

Men’s CNF Podium:

Gold: Petar Klovar (Croatia) – 93m – Klovar successfully defended his title with a 93-meter dive, earning his second gold medal.

(Croatia) – 93m – Klovar successfully defended his title with a 93-meter dive, earning his second gold medal. Silver: Vitomir Marici? (Croatia) – 82m – Marici?, Klovar’s training partner, secured the silver with an 82-meter dive, marking his second consecutive year as a silver medalist.

(Croatia) – 82m – Marici?, Klovar’s training partner, secured the silver with an 82-meter dive, marking his second consecutive year as a silver medalist. Bronze: Abdelatif Alouach (France) – 72m – Alouach clinched the bronze with a 72-meter dive while managing the immense responsibility of organizing this year’s Championship along with AIDA International and AIDA France.

National Records Set

Several national records were shattered during the Men’s Dynamic No Fins (DNF) competition:

Jihoon Jang (Korea) – 66m

– 66m Gonzalo Cortes Tavara (Peru) – 56m

– 56m Marcell Bago (Hungary) – 56m

– 56m Andres Leon (Costa Rica) – 30m; marking a significant milestone for Costa Rica where freediving is gaining popularity.

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 2 below or on YouTube.

Stay updated with DeeperBlue.com for more insights and reports from the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.