DAN Reminds Dive Pros About Continuous Insurance

The Divers Alert Network is reminding dive professionals and operators about the importance of continuous professional liability insurance.

DAN highlights the (arguably) ridiculous rule that policies are claims-made policies. So, the coverage is not related to the date of the incident but rather from the date the claim is made.

Therefore, to be covered, you must have uninterrupted coverage from the date of the incident to when a claim is made against you. The smallest gap in coverage, even for a day or two, will negate your insurance coverage.

As a result, members should ensure that there is no gap in coverage between their renewals.

DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle stated:

“We’re grateful for the trust the dive industry has placed in DAN. Our mission has always been to help divers in need and to promote diving safety, and we’re pleased to have this opportunity to work directly with pros and business owners to advance this mission. We are proud to present Continuing Education for Dive Professionals and through it incentivize safe diving practices.”