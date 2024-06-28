Friday, June 28, 2024
Scuba Diving

DAN Reminds Dive Pros About Continuous Insurance

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Webinars 2021
DAN Webinars 2021

The Divers Alert Network is reminding dive professionals and operators about the importance of continuous professional liability insurance.

DAN highlights the (arguably) ridiculous rule that policies are claims-made policies. So, the coverage is not related to the date of the incident but rather from the date the claim is made.

Therefore, to be covered, you must have uninterrupted coverage from the date of the incident to when a claim is made against you. The smallest gap in coverage, even for a day or two, will negate your insurance coverage.

As a result, members should ensure that there is no gap in coverage between their renewals.

DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle stated:

“We’re grateful for the trust the dive industry has placed in DAN. Our mission has always been to help divers in need and to promote diving safety, and we’re pleased to have this opportunity to work directly with pros and business owners to advance this mission. We are proud to present Continuing Education for Dive Professionals and through it incentivize safe diving practices.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,647FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US