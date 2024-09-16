Monday, September 16, 2024
DAVOSA Unveils New Ternos Dive Watch

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Ternos Professional 68h Automatic dive watch
Ternos Professional 68h Automatic dive watch

DAVOSA has announced the launch of the new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic dive watch.

The new dive watch features a design that is perfect for divers and freedivers alike. Features of the Ternos Professional 68h Automatic include:

  • Water resistant to 300 metres/ 985ft (30 ATM).
  • Screw-down crown.
  • Unidirectional stainless steel bezel
  • Features scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal.
  • SuperLumiNova®  C3 on indices, hands, and bezel inlay.
  • WaveSlide fine adjustment bracelet.
  • 68h power reserve.
  • Carbon fiber forged dial.

The new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic retails for €1,565/~US$1,761/~£1,345.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

