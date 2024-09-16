DAVOSA Unveils New Ternos Dive Watch

DAVOSA has announced the launch of the new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic dive watch.
The new dive watch features a design that is perfect for divers and freedivers alike. Features of the Ternos Professional 68h Automatic include:
- Water resistant to 300 metres/ 985ft (30 ATM).
- Screw-down crown.
- Unidirectional stainless steel bezel
- Features scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal.
- SuperLumiNova® C3 on indices, hands, and bezel inlay.
- WaveSlide fine adjustment bracelet.
- 68h power reserve.
- Carbon fiber forged dial.
The new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic retails for €1,565/~US$1,761/~£1,345.
