DAVOSA Unveils New Ternos Dive Watch

DAVOSA has announced the launch of the new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic dive watch.

The new dive watch features a design that is perfect for divers and freedivers alike. Features of the Ternos Professional 68h Automatic include:

Water resistant to 300 metres/ 985ft (30 ATM).

Screw-down crown.

Unidirectional stainless steel bezel

Features scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal.

SuperLumiNova® C3 on indices, hands, and bezel inlay.

WaveSlide fine adjustment bracelet.

68h power reserve.

Carbon fiber forged dial.

The new Ternos Professional 68h Automatic retails for €1,565/~US$1,761/~£1,345.

You can find out more information here.