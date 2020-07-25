This week’s video is another fantastic video from Daan Verhoeven. We’re going to have a quiet word with Daan as he keeps churning out amazing videos and he needs to give everyone else a chance! (just kidding Daan)

This video features British real-life action man – Andy Torbet. Andy is a UK presenter, underwater explorer, deep and cave diver, freediver, skydiver, climber and stuntman. The video looks like Andy is free climbing a wall on a misty day but turns out he’s freediving. A clever piece of film work from the duo.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

