Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Deepblu To Take App Servers Offline

By John Liang

Deepblu Introduces Dive Booking Feature
Deepblu Introduces Dive Booking Feature

Deepblu announced this week that it will be taking the servers that support its mobile app offline due to a lack of funds.

According to a notice posted on the company’s website:

“Thank you very much for your trust and support for the past 10 years. With every year new users joining our community, we have more and more load on our servers. At this moment, too few users are willing to pay for the subscription, the company can no longer afford the high server operating expenses. After thorough consideration, the company will take the server offline, but it will not affect the independent use of the linked device, including brands like Suunto or Cosmic. It is strongly recommended that you back up your videos, pictures and other data as soon as possible.”

The app allowed divers to showcase their diving feats, interact with the ocean community at large and plan their next dive trip.

It also allowed users to create a profile to interact with others on the platform. This profile included all the diver’s certifications as well as a digital dive logbook, an overview of all diving adventures the diver wants to share with their buddies or the public.

Deepblu dive logs could be created manually, or automatically with a compatible dive computer such as Deepblu’s own COSMIQ+ or a 3rd-party computer via the open-source software Subsurface.

Check out the notice here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

