Deepblu To Take App Servers Offline

Deepblu announced this week that it will be taking the servers that support its mobile app offline due to a lack of funds.

According to a notice posted on the company’s website:

“Thank you very much for your trust and support for the past 10 years. With every year new users joining our community, we have more and more load on our servers. At this moment, too few users are willing to pay for the subscription, the company can no longer afford the high server operating expenses. After thorough consideration, the company will take the server offline, but it will not affect the independent use of the linked device, including brands like Suunto or Cosmic. It is strongly recommended that you back up your videos, pictures and other data as soon as possible.”

The app allowed divers to showcase their diving feats, interact with the ocean community at large and plan their next dive trip.

It also allowed users to create a profile to interact with others on the platform. This profile included all the diver’s certifications as well as a digital dive logbook, an overview of all diving adventures the diver wants to share with their buddies or the public.

Deepblu dive logs could be created manually, or automatically with a compatible dive computer such as Deepblu’s own COSMIQ+ or a 3rd-party computer via the open-source software Subsurface.

