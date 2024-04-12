Friday, April 12, 2024
DeepReefMap Uses AI To Revolutionize Coral Reef Exploration

Coral Reef (AdobeStock)
Coral Reef (AdobeStock)

Researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have announced the creation of a new tool to revolutionize coral reef exploration.

The DeepReefMap tool uses artificial intelligence to generate three-dimensional maps of coral reefs.

This is done by taking underwater camera footage and then using AI to process the images and then develop the maps. The software stands out because it can do its job with footage taken by commercially available cameras.

Commenting on the work, Guilhem Banc-Prandi, a postdoctoral fellow at EPFL’s Laboratory of Biological Geochemistry, stated:

“The versatility of DeepReefMap allows for the monitoring of reef dynamics over time, aiding in the identification of priority conservation areas.”

 While Professor Devis Tuia added:

“While initially focused on coral reefs, the capabilities of DeepReefMap extend to other marine habitats, promising broader applications in marine conservation and exploration.”

For more info, go to the EPFL website.

thescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

