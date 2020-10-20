Deepspot Indoor Diving Pool Inches Closer To Completion

What will become the deepest pool in the world is getting closer to opening.

The Deepspot, situated close to Warsaw, Poland, will be 148 feet (45 meters) deep once it’s filled with water.

According to a recent Facebook post:

“We are now at 34.4 meters of water and one pool left to fill.”

The Deepspot will be a great place for divers to learn and practice, with some sections that simulate caves and others that have a sunken boat.

Check out a fly-through video of the construction below.

To learn more, go to the Deepspot website.