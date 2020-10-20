Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Deepspot Indoor Diving Pool Inches Closer To Completion

By John Liang

-

Polish 'DeepSpot' Pool Will Hold A World Record For Only A Matter Of Months
Polish 'DeepSpot' Pool Will Hold A World Record For Only A Matter Of Months

What will become the deepest pool in the world is getting closer to opening.

The Deepspot, situated close to Warsaw, Poland, will be 148 feet (45 meters) deep once it’s filled with water.

According to a recent Facebook post:

“We are now at 34.4 meters of water and one pool left to fill.”

Deepspot under construction
Deepspot under construction

The Deepspot will be a great place for divers to learn and practice, with some sections that simulate caves and others that have a sunken boat.

Check out a fly-through video of the construction below.

To learn more, go to the Deepspot website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

