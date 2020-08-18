DEMA Announces Virtual ‘DEMA Show Online’ Event

The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc on large gatherings, with industry conventions like the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association’s annual DEMA Show — scheduled for New Orleans this coming November — one of the casualties.

While the dive industry won’t be able to convene face-to-face, DEMA recently announced details for a new, virtual event that will provide the industry with the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow: DEMA Show Online.

DEMA Show Online will feature both an ongoing virtual education series and a four-day virtual trade show and vendor networking event.

Kicking off on September 15th, 2020 and continuing into November, DEMA Show Online’s education series will offer new online education opportunities weekly to registrants. Included will be options for on-demand sessions, live education, “office hours” with speakers, DEMA-sponsored sessions, Exhibitor-sponsored sessions, and more.

From November 17th-20th, 2020, DEMA will host a virtual trade show and vendor networking event. This four-day virtual event will feature an opening keynote speaker, opportunities to network with exhibitors, DEMA-sponsored education sessions, exhibitor-sponsored education sessions, access to the New Product Showcase, the 2020 DEMA Member Meeting & Update, 2020 Diving Community Champion Presentation, Wave Maker Award Presentation, and much more.

A complete schedule and registration options will be posted soon. To find out as soon as it’s released, you’ll need to subscribe to DEMA’s weekly “DEMAIL.”