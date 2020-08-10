Saturday, August 15, 2020
DEMA Board of Directors Candidacy Now Open

By Sam Helmy

If you are community-minded, a passionate diver, and would like to help the industry, then the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association may have something for you.

DEMA announced recently that a candidacy for the 2021-2023 Board of Directors cycle is now open.

If you feel you have the skills and leadership to guide the industry through some of its most turbulent times ever with the COVID-19 pandemic, then you would be a perfect fit for DEMA’s Board of Directors.

If you’re interested, all you need to do is complete the online interest form, which can be found here.

