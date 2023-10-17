DEMA Show 2023 Is A Month Away!

The world’s premiere dive industry trade show is exactly one month away, so if you’re going you should have gotten your accommodations by now and started preparing your appetite for all the amazing food New Orleans has to offer.

The DEMA Show, held every year in the US, is typically the largest event of its kind, and the products, services, and trends seen there are a harbinger of what’s to come in the following year for Scuba Diving, Freediving, Diving Travel and all things Ocean-Sport related.

This year’s show will take place November 14–17, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If you’re not going, follow along with the DeeperBlue.com crew which — as we do every year — will be reporting on all the latest news and innovations from the event.

You can bookmark our coverage here to learn all the latest news from the show.