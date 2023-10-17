Tuesday, October 17, 2023
DEMA Show 2023 Is A Month Away!

By John Liang

Fourth Element Scout Mask at DEMA Show 2022
The world’s premiere dive industry trade show is exactly one month away, so if you’re going you should have gotten your accommodations by now and started preparing your appetite for all the amazing food New Orleans has to offer.

The DEMA Show, held every year in the US, is typically the largest event of its kind, and the products, services, and trends seen there are a harbinger of what’s to come in the following year for Scuba Diving, Freediving, Diving Travel and all things Ocean-Sport related.

This year’s show will take place November 14–17, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If you’re not going, follow along with the DeeperBlue.com crew which — as we do every year — will be reporting on all the latest news and innovations from the event.

You can bookmark our coverage here to learn all the latest news from the show.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

