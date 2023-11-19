Sunday, November 19, 2023
Dive Ninjas Launching New Local Kids’ Program In Cabo, Mexico

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

Dive Ninja Expeditions announced at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans that it is launching a new kid’s program in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to introduce local youth to the dive industry.

It’s designed as a 9-10 month mentorship program where the students will become dive instructors and learn different aspects of the industry (like logistics and operations, reservations and sales, running boats, etc.) as well as spend time with ocean researchers.

Part of the contract is for the students to participate in different things through Dive Ninjas partnerships. They will work with local schools to teach about the ocean like plastics or sharks, for example, or guide people from their community on diving or snorkeling trips.

This will give the participants an opportunity to pay it forward, show first-hand how someone from their own community is doing something really good, and serve as an inspiration.

One special aspect is that this program works on a rolling admission process so the first students can then become mentors to incoming students. Additionally, they will receive a stipend during the program.

Thanks to funding by PADI Aware, two students are funded every semester. This new youth program is part of a bigger initiative through numerous programs where Dive Ninjas give back to the local community and conservation efforts.

For more info about the program, go to diveninjaexpeditions.com.

Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

