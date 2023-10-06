Dive Pirates Foundation Nominated For DEMA 2023 Award

The Dive Pirates Foundation has been nominated for the 2023 DEMA Diving Community Champions Award.

As a result, the foundation is reaching out to its supporters to help and vote for its efforts this year.

The nomination is particularly in response to this year’s “Find Your Inner Treasure” initiative. This year, the effort opened the world of scuba diving to six adults with disabilities. The effort involved a weeklong training expedition to Cayman Brac Beach Resort.

Scuba diving gave those involved a sense of freedom, which is how they most often described their experiences. They found the experience of diving a massive confidence boost and a validation of their abilities to still do things that they often thought were unattainable.

You can vote for your DEMA Community Champion here, or check out the video below about Dive Pirates Foundation’s “Find Your Inner Treasure” below.