Friday, October 6, 2023
Dive Pirates Foundation Nominated For DEMA 2023 Award

Dive Pirates Foundation at DEMA Show 2022
The Dive Pirates Foundation has been nominated for the 2023 DEMA Diving Community Champions Award.

As a result, the foundation is reaching out to its supporters to help and vote for its efforts this year.

The nomination is particularly in response to this year’s “Find Your Inner Treasure” initiative. This year, the effort opened the world of scuba diving to six adults with disabilities. The effort involved a weeklong training expedition to Cayman Brac Beach Resort.

Scuba diving gave those involved a sense of freedom, which is how they most often described their experiences. They found the experience of diving a massive confidence boost and a validation of their abilities to still do things that they often thought were unattainable.

You can vote for your DEMA Community Champion here, or check out the video below about Dive Pirates Foundation’s “Find Your Inner Treasure” below.

The Dive Pirates 2023 Trip TRAILER
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

