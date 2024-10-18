Diveheart to Host DEMA Seminar On Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing

If you’re attending this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas next month and are interested in adaptive diving, the folks at Diveheart might have something that tickles your fancy.
Diveheart will present a “Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing” seminar that explores the critical components of creating an effective and inclusive dive briefing for adaptive divers.
The DEMA briefing will include:
• The importance of language in adaptive diving
• Detailed communication and its role in safety and success
• How to avoid making assumptions about participants’ abilities
• Effective use of Diveheart’s Adaptive Diver Profile Slate for personalized dive planning
The briefing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Room 207 on November 19, 2024.
Speakers will include:
• Julie Smith, Diveheart Training Director
• Gabriel Espino, Diveheart Lead Instructor Trainer Examiner
• Tinamarie Hernandez, Diveheart Executive Director