Friday, October 18, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageScuba Diving

Diveheart to Host DEMA Seminar On Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Diveheart helps people with disabilities learn how to dive.
Diveheart helps people with disabilities learn how to dive.

If you’re attending this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas next month and are interested in adaptive diving, the folks at Diveheart might have something that tickles your fancy.

Diveheart will present a “Building a Better Adaptive Dive Briefing” seminar that explores the critical components of creating an effective and inclusive dive briefing for adaptive divers.

The DEMA briefing will include:

The importance of language in adaptive diving
• Detailed communication and its role in safety and success
• How to avoid making assumptions about participants’ abilities
• Effective use of Diveheart’s Adaptive Diver Profile Slate for personalized dive planning

The briefing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Room 207 on November 19, 2024.

Speakers will include:

• Julie Smith, Diveheart Training Director
• Gabriel Espino, Diveheart Lead Instructor Trainer Examiner
• Tinamarie Hernandez, Diveheart Executive Director

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,183FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US