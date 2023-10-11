Wednesday, October 11, 2023
DIVER Magazine Ceases Publication

John Liang
DIVER Magazine Folds
After 48 years, DIVER Magazine announced this week it has ceased publishing, with the current issue being the last.

The digital edition as well as the website and social media pages will also be shut down in the next few months, the magazine announced in a Facebook post.

Since DIVER’s publisher and owner Phil Nuytten died earlier this year, “some decisions had to be made regarding DIVER’s future and it seems appropriate to us to end with his tribute issue. This was not a quick or easy decision to make,” the post reads, adding:

“DIVER has been published for an incredible 48 years. That is an enormous feat of endurance in publishing. Few magazines have this longevity, which can be attributed to its readers, its advertisers, and its contributors.

“Without you we simply would have never had the run we have had. Divers and non-divers alike. Readers sitting on their couch, or on a dive boat, on their morning commute, or pondering their next purchase in a dive store … anyone that has held the gloriously glossy pages and stared wondrously into the vivid images that decorate it – you made the last 48 years possible.

“It has been a pleasure to produce such a well respected and well loved magazine for you all to enjoy. We aimed to educate, entertain and inspire. Our contributors worked hard to bring their experiences to life in ways that others can learn from. Our advertisers dangled the carrot of exotic destinations for us to aspire towards, and our readers spent their hard earned money to invest in those stories, adventures and opinions.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

