Divesoft Holds 2020 DEMO Days

With dive sites closed and scuba events cancelled, COVID-19 left many divers without options to get in the water and do what they love most.

It was with this in mind that Divesoft dive instructors decided to proceed with two demos for divers and showcase new technologies including the latest rebreather configurations, SOLO analyzers, Freedom computers and much more. With participants from all over the USA, DEMO Days ended up being a fantastic event.

The DEMO Days dive exhibition took place at two locations: the Haigh Quarry dive site in Kankakee, Illinois and Beach Cities SCUBA in Oceanside, California. Professional diver and head instructor for the event, Joseph Bosquez, led the demos and said:

“We had two very different styled events with one at a local dive site and the other at a pool. I enjoyed Haigh Quarry as it allowed for more foot traffic and spontaneous interaction with divers for demos and to get new equipment in their hands. Also, the instructors could better demo the CCR Liberty rebreather in the quarry’s deeper water. Yet, I also loved the ‘pool party’ atmosphere at Beach Cities SCUBA. It was easier to socialize and help divers try a variety of equipment there.”

According to tech diver Michael Menduno, who attended the event:

“DEMO Days were great! We had a big turnout including enthusiastic local tech divers at Beach Cities SCUBA, and their outdoor pool and deck area were perfect for our needs.”

As for the daily rundown of the two demos, the majority of the divers’ time was spent learning the ins and outs of Divesoft’s gear. This was perfect for divers unfamiliar with the company’s rebreather lineup and SOLO analyzers, among other tech options. The events also included a lunch, Q&A segment and multiple dive days following the demos for those interested in gaining a more in-depth education.

Menduno explained:

“Everyone was able to try out various versions of the Liberty: the Light, Classic and the new Liberty ‘Heavy’ configured in GUE style with dual diluent cylinders, and of course the sidemount Liberty. I also enjoyed the geeky discussions about rebreathers and diving technology, which made for great brainfood. DEMO Days definitely did not disappoint!”

For Menduno, it was his first real trip away from the house since the initial outbreak and lock down.

“It was wonderful to be around people again – though we all wore masks and kept a safe distance. We did our best to social distance, even while working on the rebreathers. It was a bit of a challenge, but it was still a blast!”

For more info, check out Divesoft’s website.