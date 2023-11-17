Dr. Juan Valdivia Speaks on Freediving Blackouts at DEMA Show 2023

Dr. Juan Valdivia, a neurologist and competitive freediver, provided an in-depth presentation at DEMA Show 2023 explaining how we can understand the causes of and risk mitigation for freediving-related blackouts.
Based on both personal and professional experiences, Valdivia covered the following:
- Importance of Direct Observation for research in Freediving Neurological Medicine
- The 5-minute Neurological Exam he designed to teach Freedivers for On-site Assessment
- Assessment of Freediving Associated Decompression Sickness
- Associated Terminology i.e. LMC, Samba and Lung Squeeze
- Blackout guidelines for AIDA Competitions
- United States Freediving Federation Incident Grading
- Risk comparisons between Recreational and Competitive Freediving
- Freediving Related Physiology
- Importance of Understanding Limits and Consistent Safety Practices
- Hyperventilation and associated Black Out Risk
- Freediving Amnesia
- Under reported incidence due to stigma
- Current Neurological and Pulmonary Research Studies
- Risk Mitigation through Proper Training and Observation
For more Information, go to aidainternational.org.