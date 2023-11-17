Friday, November 17, 2023
Dr. Juan Valdivia Speaks on Freediving Blackouts at DEMA Show 2023

Jennifer Morgan
By Jennifer Morgan

Dr. Juan Valdivia at DEMA Show 2023
Dr. Juan Valdivia, a neurologist and competitive freediver, provided an in-depth presentation at DEMA Show 2023 explaining how we can understand the causes of and risk mitigation for freediving-related blackouts.

Based on both personal and professional experiences, Valdivia covered the following:

  • Importance of Direct Observation for research in Freediving Neurological Medicine
  • The 5-minute Neurological Exam he designed to teach Freedivers for On-site Assessment
  • Assessment of Freediving Associated Decompression Sickness
  • Associated Terminology i.e. LMC, Samba and Lung Squeeze
  • Blackout guidelines for AIDA Competitions
  • United States Freediving Federation Incident Grading
  • Risk comparisons between Recreational and Competitive Freediving
  • Freediving Related Physiology
  • Importance of Understanding Limits and Consistent Safety Practices
  • Hyperventilation and associated Black Out Risk
  • Freediving Amnesia
  • Under reported incidence due to stigma
  • Current Neurological and Pulmonary Research Studies
  • Risk Mitigation through Proper Training and Observation

For more Information, go to aidainternational.org.

http://www.321freedive.com
Jennifer Morgan is the Founder of 321Freedive and creator of the 1st Freediving specific Conference in North America. Her passion for the gift in Freediving has led her to create Events and Outreach programs which consistently support safety centered educational opportunities.

