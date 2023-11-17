Dr. Juan Valdivia Speaks on Freediving Blackouts at DEMA Show 2023

Dr. Juan Valdivia, a neurologist and competitive freediver, provided an in-depth presentation at DEMA Show 2023 explaining how we can understand the causes of and risk mitigation for freediving-related blackouts.

Based on both personal and professional experiences, Valdivia covered the following:

Importance of Direct Observation for research in Freediving Neurological Medicine

The 5-minute Neurological Exam he designed to teach Freedivers for On-site Assessment

Assessment of Freediving Associated Decompression Sickness

Associated Terminology i.e. LMC, Samba and Lung Squeeze

Blackout guidelines for AIDA Competitions

United States Freediving Federation Incident Grading

Risk comparisons between Recreational and Competitive Freediving

Freediving Related Physiology

Importance of Understanding Limits and Consistent Safety Practices

Hyperventilation and associated Black Out Risk

Freediving Amnesia

Under reported incidence due to stigma

Current Neurological and Pulmonary Research Studies

Risk Mitigation through Proper Training and Observation

For more Information, go to aidainternational.org.