Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Freediving

DYNAMICNORD Releases AF-90 Freediving Fin

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DYNAMICNORD AF-90 Freediving fins
DYNAMICNORD AF-90 Freediving fins

DYNAMICNORD has announced the release of its latest freediving fin, the AF-90.

The new strong fin is designed for optimal performance and strong propulsion. Features of the AF-90 include:

  • Hard thermoplastic fin blades.
  • A blade connection system designed to ensure maximum durability and strength. 
  • A soft comfortable foot pocket makes the fin comfortable for hours on end.
  • A clever foot pocket design aimed to deliver maximum power transmission.

The AF-90 retails for €149/~US$161/~£124, and you cand find it here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,187FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US