DYNAMICNORD Releases AF-90 Freediving Fin

DYNAMICNORD has announced the release of its latest freediving fin, the AF-90.

The new strong fin is designed for optimal performance and strong propulsion. Features of the AF-90 include:

Hard thermoplastic fin blades.

A blade connection system designed to ensure maximum durability and strength.

A soft comfortable foot pocket makes the fin comfortable for hours on end.

A clever foot pocket design aimed to deliver maximum power transmission.

The AF-90 retails for €149/~US$161/~£124, and you cand find it here.