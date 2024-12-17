DYNAMICNORD Unveils New Dynaskin Series

The folks at DYNAMICNORD have unveiled their newest dive skin, the Dynaskin, made from recycled materials.

In contrast to conventional neoprene, the Dynaskin provides a solution for maintaining a constant body temperature – whether as a diving undergarment or as a stand-alone garment for other water sports.

The Dynaskin’s Polartec material is made from 100% recycled materials and is biodegradable. In the course of the production of Polartec, more than 1.5 billion plastic bottles have been recycled already.

The Dynaskin sports three layers:

The outer layer is made of polyester, nylon and elastane, which are highly compressed to prevent water or moisture from penetrating, but remain stretchy at the same time.

The Windbloc membrane of the mid-layer blocks moisture from the outside and airflow at a microscopic level to ensure weather

protection and breathability.

The inner layer consists of a soft polar fleece that prevents the loss of body heat and absorbs moisture.

The Dynaskin suit is perfect for dives in warm waters and is neutrally buoyanct. The material is softer and more elastic than neoprene and offers freedom of movement and comfort.

The suit is also resistant to UV rays and odors, 100% windproof, water-repellent, highly breathable and dries quickly, according to DYNAMICNORD. It’s also perfect as an undergarment beneath a drysuit.

The different models in the Dynaskin series are now available from DYNAMICNORD dealers and in the online store.

The one-piece suit with back zipper and front zipper retails for £271/~€323/~US$344; the short-sleeved (£118/~€142/~$159) and long-sleeved shirt (£152/~€183/~$193), short (£101/~€122/~$128) and long pants (£152/~€183/~$190) as well as socks (£59/~€71/~$75) and hood (£51/~€62/~$65) are available in Women’s sizes XS-2XL and Men’s sizes S-3XL.