DYNAMICNORD Unveils New UG-200 undersuit

The folks at DYNAMICNORD have unveiled the UG-200, a cozy, warm and breathable undersuit.

The UG-200 sports a three-layer concept: The combination of super-stretch Softshell material on the outside and soft Polartec Thermal Pro High Loft material on the inside ensures maximum comfort and optimal freedom of movement.

The membrane in between these two layers is breatheable and highly stretchable. Two handy pockets on the hips offer plenty of storage space.

The UG-200 undersuit is now available in men’s sizes XS-3XL and women’s sizes XS-2XL and retails for €429/~$US449.