Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Scuba Diving

DYNAMICNORD Unveils New UG-200 undersuit

John Liang
By John Liang

DYNAMICNORD's UG-200 undersuit
The folks at DYNAMICNORD have unveiled the UG-200, a cozy, warm and breathable undersuit.

The UG-200 sports a three-layer concept: The combination of super-stretch Softshell material on the outside and soft Polartec Thermal Pro High Loft material on the inside ensures maximum comfort and optimal freedom of movement.

The membrane in between these two layers is breatheable and highly stretchable. Two handy pockets on the hips offer plenty of storage space.

The UG-200 undersuit is now available in men’s sizes XS-3XL and women’s sizes XS-2XL and retails for €429/~$US449.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

