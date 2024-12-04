Wednesday, December 4, 2024
DYNAMICNORD’s SP Neoprene Wetsuit Now Available

By John Liang

DYNAMICNORD announced this week that the SP series neoprene wetsuits are now available for purchase.

The smart 3D cut and the pre-shaped arms and legs not only ensure flexibility, but also help you slip into the suit with ease. Cuffs on the arms and legs allow good sealing, which is further enhanced by the flap on the back zipper.

The zippers at the wrists and ankles provide additional comfort and ensure easy donning and doffing. The small neck zipper adds another layer of comfort.

The neoprene ribs in the back of the knees and crook of the arms are unique, ensuring optimum comfort when bending the arms or legs.

Shoulder and knee protectors protect the suit in high-wear areas. The small computer safety strap holds the device in place.

The neoprene is made from limestone. It is sourced from nature and has less negative impact on the environment. Furthermore, Carbon Black, one of the main components of neoprene, is pyrolyzed from used tires. This reduces energy consumption and cuts CO2 emissions by 200 grams per neoprene suit. Innovative dyeing machines reduce water and energy consumption during production by 60%.

The 7mm SP wetsuit retails for £504/~€608/~US$639, while the 5mm suit retails for £440/~€531/~$507.

The wetsuits are available in Women’s sizes XS-2XL, ST, MT, LT, M+, L+, XL+ and 2XL+, and in Men’s sizes S-3XL, MT, MLS, ML, MLT, LS, LT, XLS, XLT and 2XLS.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

