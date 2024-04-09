Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Scuba Diving

‘Endless Ocean: Luminous’ Nears Release On Nintendo Switch

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Endless Ocean Luminous Video Game
Endless Ocean Luminous Video Game

The new diving simulation video game Endless Ocean: Luminous will be available for purchase next month.

The game allows the player to customize their look by unlocking customization options and fun gestures.

The player will plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. You’ll also be able to scan sea creatures and learn about over 500 species of marine life — some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical.

Additionally, players can swim together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The game, which will retail for US$49.99/~€46, is available for pre-order and will release on May 2, 2024. Check out the trailer below.

Endless Ocean Luminous — Sounds of the Sea — Nintendo Switch

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,536FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US