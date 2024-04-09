‘Endless Ocean: Luminous’ Nears Release On Nintendo Switch

The new diving simulation video game “Endless Ocean: Luminous“ will be available for purchase next month.

The game allows the player to customize their look by unlocking customization options and fun gestures.

The player will plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. You’ll also be able to scan sea creatures and learn about over 500 species of marine life — some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical.

Additionally, players can swim together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The game, which will retail for US$49.99/~€46, is available for pre-order and will release on May 2, 2024. Check out the trailer below.