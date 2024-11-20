FOG-X Solutions Showcases Its New Anti-Fog Inserts

First-time DEMA Show exhibitor FOG-X Solutions is showing off its new anti-fog remedy at this year’s convention in Las Vegas.

The anti-fog film goes on the inside of your mask. It consists of two layers that you peel off, with the sticky side going on the inner part of the mask. It’s a hydrophilic layer, so it doesn’t bead up like something that would be hydrophobic.

According to FOG-X’s Randa Hamouche:

“When you want to install this in your mask, just make sure that the mask itself is clean, you know, that lens part.”

Hamouche’s husband Karl, who invented the FOG-X, originally started out with it being applied on competitive swimming goggles before moving on to scuba or snorkeling masks.

Instructions for using the FOG-X are as follows:

Choose a style that best fits your mask. Clean your mask (or we recommend to use a new one). (Optional) Cut the film to size if needed. Peel off the blue AND clear protective layers. This will leave you a clear film with adhesive on one side and the anti-fog layer on the other. Stick inside the mask. Press out any bubbles. Before snorkeling, soak and rub the film to hydrate it.

The FOG-X retails for US$9/~€8.54 and comes in the following sizes:

Single Large Single Small Single Oval Double Large Double Small Double Curved



For more info, check out the video below or go to fogxsolutions.com.