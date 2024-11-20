Thursday, November 21, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageScuba Diving

FOG-X Solutions Showcases Its New Anti-Fog Inserts

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fog-X Solutions at DEMA Show 2024
Fog-X Solutions at DEMA Show 2024

First-time DEMA Show exhibitor FOG-X Solutions is showing off its new anti-fog remedy at this year’s convention in Las Vegas.

The anti-fog film goes on the inside of your mask. It consists of two layers that you peel off, with the sticky side going on the inner part of the mask. It’s a hydrophilic layer, so it doesn’t bead up like something that would be hydrophobic.

According to FOG-X’s Randa Hamouche:

“When you want to install this in your mask, just make sure that the mask itself is clean, you know, that lens part.”

Hamouche’s husband Karl, who invented the FOG-X, originally started out with it being applied on competitive swimming goggles before moving on to scuba or snorkeling masks.

Instructions for using the FOG-X are as follows:

  1. Choose a style that best fits your mask.
  2. Clean your mask (or we recommend to use a new one).
  3. (Optional) Cut the film to size if needed.
  4. Peel off the blue AND clear protective layers. This will leave you a clear film with adhesive on one side and the anti-fog layer on the other.
  5. Stick inside the mask.
  6. Press out any bubbles.
  7. Before snorkeling, soak and rub the film to hydrate it.

The FOG-X retails for US$9/~€8.54 and comes in the following sizes:

      • Single Large
      • Single Small
      • Single Oval
      • Double Large
      • Double Small
      • Double Curved

For more info, check out the video below or go to fogxsolutions.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,148FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US