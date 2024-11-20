Fourth Element Showcasing Pelagic Dive Watch At DEMA Show 2024

Named after the vast, untamed reaches of the open ocean, Fourth Element’s Pelagic Dive Watch is a masterpiece of British design and Swiss craftsmanship, built to conquer the most extreme environments on Earth and is on exhibit at DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

Whether you’re a professional diver, an adventure enthusiast or a timepiece connoisseur, the Pelagic delivers a stunning fusion of performance, style and sustainability.

Built for the Deep

Rated for depths of up to 500 meters/1,640 feet, the Pelagic is more than just a watch — it’s a dive companion engineered to excel under immense underwater pressure. Its brushed 316L stainless steel case ensures durability and resistance to the harshest elements, while the helium escape valve prepares it for technical dives in hyperbaric environments.

Features include:

Unidirectional Ceramic Bezel: Precisely plan your maximum dive times.

Precisely plan your maximum dive times. Super-LumiNova C3 Hands and Indices: Ensures superior visibility in low light or murky waters.

Ensures superior visibility in low light or murky waters. Sapphire Crystal Glass: Scratch-resistant and clear even in challenging conditions.

Precision Swiss Movement

At the heart of the Pelagic is the Sellita Automatic Cal. SW200 movement, a self-winding mechanism renowned for its precision and reliability. With 26 jewels, a 38-hour power reserve and a stop-second function, this watch guarantees exacting timekeeping wherever your journey takes you.

The exhibition case back, crafted from sapphire crystal, offers a glimpse of the finely hand-built Swiss movement, complete with the Fourth Element rotor engraving.

Stylish Versatility

Available with a 22mm silicone/rubber strap or a brushed stainless steel bracelet, the Pelagic is as versatile as it is rugged. Every detail reflects thoughtful design, from the engraved buckle or clasp to the crown bearing Fourth Element’s iconic symbol of earth, air, fire, and water.

Dimensions:

Case Width: 44mm

44mm Case Thickness: 14mm

14mm Lug-to-Lug Measurement: 52mm

Sustainable by Design

Aligning with Fourth Element’s OceanPositive mission, the Pelagic is packaged using only recycled PET materials and FSC-certified paper and card. Built to last a lifetime, the Pelagic watch embodies sustainability without compromising luxury.

Technical Specifications at a Glance