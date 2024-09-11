Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Freediving

Freediving Depth Championship Held In Xuyi, China

John Liang
By John Liang

-

China Freediving Competition
China Freediving Competition

A freediving depth competition recently took place in a lake in eastern China.

The event took place from August 31 to September 1 at the Xiangshan National Mine (Geological) Park in Xuyi. It was organized by the Water Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Water Ski, Diving, and Motorboat Sports Federation.

The depth limit for this event was set at 40m/131ft, while the maximum depth at Xiangshan National Mine (Geological) Park is 51m/167ft.

Although neither the names of the participants nor the final results were released, Wang Aolin, Deputy Chief Referee of the event, said:

“Freediving is a competition against oneself, with its greatest appeal lying in the experience of self-transcendence through challenging oneself and merging with nature.”

SourceABnewswire
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,061FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US