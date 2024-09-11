Freediving Depth Championship Held In Xuyi, China

A freediving depth competition recently took place in a lake in eastern China.

The event took place from August 31 to September 1 at the Xiangshan National Mine (Geological) Park in Xuyi. It was organized by the Water Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Water Ski, Diving, and Motorboat Sports Federation.

The depth limit for this event was set at 40m/131ft, while the maximum depth at Xiangshan National Mine (Geological) Park is 51m/167ft.

Although neither the names of the participants nor the final results were released, Wang Aolin, Deputy Chief Referee of the event, said:

“Freediving is a competition against oneself, with its greatest appeal lying in the experience of self-transcendence through challenging oneself and merging with nature.”