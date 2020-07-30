Saturday, August 1, 2020
Underwater Imaging

GUE.tv Video Contest Deadline Extended

By Sam Helmy

GUE.tv contest
We reported in February about the Launch of the GUE.tv video contest. Initially, the competition was planned to end on September 30, 2020, however in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the massive disruption to the travel and dive industry, this date became irrelevant.

To give contestants the best opportunities GUE.tv has announced it is extending the deadline for the competition by a full year to September 30th, 2021.

The competition still features a hose of eminent sponsors including:

  • Halcyon
  • Fourth Element
  • Paralenz
  • Shearwater
  • Santi
  • Divers Alert Network (DAN)

The top three winners each receive a cash prize and dive goodies, with the stunning first prize including:

  • $2,000/~£1,553 /~€1,705 cash.
  • Santi custom drysuit (winner’s choice).
  • Halcyon primary light (winner’s choice).
  • Shearwater Teric diving computer.
  • GUE Platinum membership.
  • tv one-year subscription.
  • Paralenz underwater camera and accessories.
  • Fourth Element premium wetsuit (winner’s choice).
  • Fourth Element Expedition Series luggage (3 bags: 60L, 90L, 120L).

You can find out more here.

