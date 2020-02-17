GUE.TV has announced the launch of its latest underwater video contest.

The contest is open to adults and aims to connect viewers to the wonder of the marine environment and highlight its uniqueness and diverse environmental systems, as well as the vulnerabilities and dangers its faces. Video entries for the competition must be a minimum of three minutes and a maximum of 10 minutes long.

The competition has a host of big-name sponsors including:

Halcyon

Fourth Element

Paralenz

Shearwater

Santi

Divers Alert Network (DAN)

The impressive 1st place prize includes:

$2,000/~£1,543 /~€1,831 cash.

Santi custom drysuit (winner’s choice).

Halcyon primary light (winner’s choice).

Shearwater Teric diving computer.

GUE Platinum membership.

GUE.tv one-year subscription.

Paralenz underwater camera and accessories.

Fourth Element premium wetsuit (winner’s choice).

Fourth Element Expedition Series luggage (3 bags: 60L, 90L, 120L).

Second and Third place winners also receive a cash prize and a host of dive goodies.

Submissions can be made by September 10th, 2020, and you can find out more information here.