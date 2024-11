The folks at Hammerhead Spearguns are touting their new spearfishing gloves at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The 2mm neoprene gloves are great for cold-water diving.

They will be available in the next few months in sizes Small through Double-XL.

The gloves will retail for US$49.99/~€47.

For more info, go to hammerheadwebstore.com.