Hans Hass Award Goes To Patrick Lahey And Victor Vescovo

Patrick Lahey and Victor Vescovo have been awarded the 2023 Hans Hass Award for their work on the 2019 Five Deeps Expedition.

The award was presented at the AUAS Awards banquet in New Orleans, and recognizes exceptional contributions in the fields of arts and literature.

The expedition was the brainchild of Victor Vescovo and aimed to conduct dives to the deepest parts of all five oceans. The endeavor was no easy task and required a truly unique submersible alongside a specialist support vessel. The team at Triton Submersibles and Lahey stepped up to the challenge, creating the Triton 36000/2, the first and only human-crewed submersible capable of routinely operating at the ocean’s full depth.

Following on from the success of the 2019 expedition, the submersible conducted dives in 2023 on the sunken wreck of the French submarine Minerve. Not to mention it was also used to investigate the unique brine lakes at the bottom of the Red Sea in association with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia.