Saturday, December 23, 2023
Hans Hass Award Goes To Patrick Lahey And Victor Vescovo

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Hans Hass Award 2023 Honorees Victor Vescovo and Patrick Lahey
Patrick Lahey and Victor Vescovo have been awarded the 2023 Hans Hass Award for their work on the 2019 Five Deeps Expedition.

The award was presented at the AUAS Awards banquet in New Orleans, and recognizes exceptional contributions in the fields of arts and literature.

The expedition was the brainchild of Victor Vescovo and aimed to conduct dives to the deepest parts of all five oceans. The endeavor was no easy task and required a truly unique submersible alongside a specialist support vessel. The team at Triton Submersibles and Lahey stepped up to the challenge, creating the Triton 36000/2, the first and only human-crewed submersible capable of routinely operating at the ocean’s full depth.

Following on from the success of the 2019 expedition, the submersible conducted dives in 2023 on the sunken wreck of the French submarine Minerve. Not to mention it was also used to investigate the unique brine lakes at the bottom of the Red Sea in association with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

