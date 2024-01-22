History Of Diving Museum Hosts New Art Exhibit

The History of Diving Museum is hosting its sixth annual Dive Into the Art exhibition, with an emphasis on “Coral Creations.”

The exhibition is in collaboration with the Art Guild of the Purple Isles and the Monroe County School District. This year’s exhibit is inspired by the Jerry Garcia Foundation and will run through April 17, 2024.

The exhibition features the work of skilled members of the Art Guild alongside students from Key Largo to Key West. All participants have submitted works that have a theme of coral conservation.

The exhibit opened on January 17, and featured an “Immerse Yourself” presentation, “Empowering Divers and Snorkelers to Support Coral Restoration,” with Madeline Cholnoky and JD Reinbott, NOAA Mission Iconic Reefs Stewardship Manager and Coordinator, respectively.

The presentation was recorded and posted on the museum website and YouTube Channel. Check it out below.