Monday, January 22, 2024
History Of Diving Museum Hosts New Art Exhibit

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

History Of Diving Museum Opens New African-American Underwater Archaeology Exhibit
History Of Diving Museum Opens New African-American Underwater Archaeology Exhibit

The History of Diving Museum is hosting its sixth annual Dive Into the Art exhibition, with an emphasis on “Coral Creations.”

The exhibition is in collaboration with the Art Guild of the Purple Isles and the Monroe County School District. This year’s exhibit is inspired by the Jerry Garcia Foundation and will run through April 17, 2024.

The exhibition features the work of skilled members of the Art Guild alongside students from Key Largo to Key West. All participants have submitted works that have a theme of coral conservation.

The exhibit opened on January 17, and featured an “Immerse Yourself” presentation, “Empowering Divers and Snorkelers to Support Coral Restoration,” with Madeline Cholnoky and JD Reinbott, NOAA Mission Iconic Reefs Stewardship Manager and Coordinator, respectively.

The presentation was recorded and posted on the museum website and YouTube Channel. Check it out below.

Mission: Iconic Reefs

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

