How to Accidentally Set a Freediving World Record with Tanya Streeter, and Liveaboard Top Tips with Girls That Scuba Founder Sarah Richards

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 7, we find out about how to set a freediving World Record by accident, deep connections forged on the reef before heading off to boarding school, and how to make the most of your liveaboard diving trip.

We have an interview with Tanya Streeter – a mother, freediver, TV personality, and environmentalist – not necessarily in that order. She talks to us about some of her pioneering freediving world records including setting one by accident, and how she developed her deep connection to the ocean living as a child in the Cayman Islands before moving to boarding school in the UK.

Then we hear from Sarah Richard, founder of Girls That Scuba and co-host here on the DeeperBlue Podcast who gives us 3 tips on how to make the most of being on a liveaboard.

And then finally we hear from Rob Mackins on his Best Dive Ever.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

