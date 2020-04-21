With most people cooped up indoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the folks at Shark Angels are offering their shark webinars free of charge for anyone, with a special webinar scheduled for Earth Day (Wednesday, April 22) featuring stuntwoman Liz Parkinson.

During the webinar, Parkinson will be talking about her experiences working with sharks on TV and in film.

The virtual Shark Angels U was launched to bring the sharks to you, up your shark street cred and maybe even cause a much-needed case of the giggles.

The folks at Shark Angels say: “These aren’t your typical (*yawn*) webinars.”

“We’ll be covering everything you ever wanted to know from sharks & sex to why hammerheads go to school (spoiler alert – it’s not because their parents make them).”

The webinars are free, fun and many are great for kids when you need a break. (There’s a great activity book to download for the kiddies too.)

Check out the online learning page at sharkangels.com.

(Image credit: Lia Barrett)